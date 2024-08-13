Killybegs Coast Guard responds to two incidents

Killybegs Coast Guard responded to two incidents yesterday afternoon.

In the first, members were tasked to a fallen hill walker up Slieve League. She had sustained a lower leg injury, and was given firsdt aid before being put on a stretcher and brought to the car park where there was an awaiting ambulance.

In the second incident, a young cyclist fell off their bike and sustained a head injury in a remote area outside Ardara.

The Coastguard assisted the National Ambulance Service and the crew of Rescue 118, who transported the casualty to hospital via helicopter.