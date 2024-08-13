Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday August 13th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday August 13th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday August 13th

13 August 2024
Daniel De Buitlir faighteoir na sparnachta agus Moya Brennan agus Pl Brennan n mbanna Clannad. 2
News, Top Stories

Donegal man awarded Clannad Scholarship to promote Irish language

13 August 2024
court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Former BBC newsreader bail conditions revealed

13 August 2024
house housing home
News, Top Stories

40 vacant commercial properties given planning permission exemptions to convert into housing in Donegal since 2018

13 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday August 13th

13 August 2024
Daniel De Buitlir faighteoir na sparnachta agus Moya Brennan agus Pl Brennan n mbanna Clannad. 2
News, Top Stories

Donegal man awarded Clannad Scholarship to promote Irish language

13 August 2024
court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Former BBC newsreader bail conditions revealed

13 August 2024
house housing home
News, Top Stories

40 vacant commercial properties given planning permission exemptions to convert into housing in Donegal since 2018

13 August 2024
Arlene Arkinson
News, Top Stories

Tomorrow marks 30th anniversary of murder of Castlederg teenager

13 August 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Water restored to Twin Towns following major disruption

13 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube