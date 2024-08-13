Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Only 7.2% of new vehicles sold in Donegal bewteen January and June were EVs

Only 7.23% of all new vehicles sold in Donegal in the first six months of the year were electric, one of the lowest rates in the country.

Figures collated by the Irish Independent show 25% were hybrid, and 67.8% run on fossil fuel.

Meanwhile, it’s been suggested that drivers in rural areas should get larger grants towards the cost of electric vehicles.

Former Environment Minister Richard Bruton believes the government needs to ‘double down’ on electrification.

Professor in Transportation Brian Caulfield from Trinity College Dublin says cost could a factor in the rural urban divide…..

Clare Rafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai investigate alleged assaults in St Johnston and Clonmany

13 August 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating a number of burglaries in Mountcharles

13 August 2024
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Buncrana gardai investigate two break-ins at Lisfannon Industrial Estate

13 August 2024
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with a major water main burst in the Twin Towns

13 August 2024
Advertisement

