Only 7.2% of new vehicles sold in Donegal bewteen January and June were EVs

Only 7.23% of all new vehicles sold in Donegal in the first six months of the year were electric, one of the lowest rates in the country.

Figures collated by the Irish Independent show 25% were hybrid, and 67.8% run on fossil fuel.

Meanwhile, it’s been suggested that drivers in rural areas should get larger grants towards the cost of electric vehicles.

Former Environment Minister Richard Bruton believes the government needs to ‘double down’ on electrification.

Professor in Transportation Brian Caulfield from Trinity College Dublin says cost could a factor in the rural urban divide…..