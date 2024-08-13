Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tomorrow marks 30th anniversary of murder of Castlederg teenager

Tomorrow will mark the 30th anniversary of the murder of Arlene Arkinson from Castlederg.

The 15 year old schoolgirl went missing after a disco in Bundoran in 1994 – her body has never been found.

An inquest into Arlene’s disappearance concluded that she was abducted and murdered by notorious child serial sex offender and convicted murderer Robert Howard.

Her family are now calling for a public inquiry into the investigation the teenagers death.

Des Doherty, a solicitor for the family, says lessons need to be learned from how this case was dealt with:

