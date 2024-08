A leading mental health charity says the online Trad Wife trend promotes an ideology that is harmful to both women and men.

The viral movement, found mostly on Tik Tok, idealises a return to traditional gender roles where women are expected to focus solely on homemaking.

The trend has been criticised as promoting a false back to basics lifestyle while profiting from the online exposure.

Turn2Me CEO Fiona O’Malley says the content being pushed is regressive on all sides……………