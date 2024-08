Repair works have been complete following a major water outage in the Twin Towns this morning.

Majority of affected customers now have a normal water supply again.

Those on higher ground or at the end of the network may experience disruption or an intermittent supply for a number of hours.

Customers are warned that discoloration may occur as a result of the repair.

If this happens, it is advised to run your tap for several minutes until the water runs clear.