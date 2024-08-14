Cancer survivors should have the right to be forgotten – QUB research

There are calls for cancer survivors to have the right for their illness to be forgotten when they’re given the all-clear.

Researchers at Queens University Belfast say 20 million cancer survivors across Europe are being discriminated against by financial institutions-long after they’ve been cured.

They say many face problems in getting loans, mortgages and health insurance because they’ve had cancer, leading to them being denied the financial product, or facing higher costs.

Professor Mark Lawler, who carried out the research, says people who are clear of cancer for 5 years shouldn’t face financial discrimination……………