Estate agents say they expect property prices to increase by an average of 4.5% over the next 12 months.

That’s one of the findings from a new report from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Three in four agents report low stock levels with almost half saying the lack of supply is driving their prices up.

Vice President of the SCSI Gerard O’Toole outlines an affordability scenario they carried out to highlight the problem: