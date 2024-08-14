Flights from Donegal to Dublin second most likely to be cancelled

Flights from Donegal Airport to Dublin are the second most likely to be cancelled in Ireland.

Flights to Bucharest in Romania were most likely to be cancelled with 7% of passengers travelling between the cities left stranded in the first six months of the year.

Journeys to Lanzarote, Malaga and Lisbon were the least likely to be cancelled with less than 1% of flights to these destinations being cancelled.

171,000 passengers were affected by flight cancellations leaving Irish airports in the first half of the year, according to the Irish Daily Star.