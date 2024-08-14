Four people arrested and searches carried out in NI as part of human trafficking operation

Four people have been arrested and searches carried out in Northern Ireland as part of a police operation targeting human trafficking.

Brothels linked to an organised crime group have been located in Omagh and Ballymena. However, police believe victims may have been transported across the country.

Detectives from the Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit yesterday carried out four searches, three in Ballymena and one in Omagh.

The operation is focused on the activities of an organised crime group suspected of trafficking Romanian women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Three men, aged 27, 31 and 52, and a 21-year-old woman were each arrested on suspicion of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, controlling prostitution for gain, brothel keeping and money laundering.

All four remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly says police believe the organised crime group coaxed Romanian women to travel to Northern Ireland with the false promise of a better quality of life.

She says from the operation they have identified and offered safeguarding to one woman, but they believe there are others yet to be identified.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.