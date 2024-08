Four people have been charged in the North by Detectives from the Police Service’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit.

Three men, aged 27, 31 and 52, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested yesterday, following searches in Ballymena and Omagh.

They are all charged with a number of offences including controlling prostitution for gain and using criminal property, and are due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.