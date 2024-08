The Head of the Roads Policing Unit in Donegal is urging people to engage with Traffic Watch.

As part of An Garda Síochána’s ongoing commitment to road safety, the Traffic Watch reporting form was relaunched on Garda.ie.

Traffic Watch is a partnership approach with all road users to improve driver behaviour, reduce the number of road collisions and prevent fatalities.

Inspector Seamus McGonagle says the majority of motorists are responsible: