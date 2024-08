The taskforce, established by the Health Minister, has initially provided eight conditions for which pharmacies could prescribe – such as cold sores, oral thrush and shingles.

A report from the taskforce says it’s intended to be operational from the second quarter for 2025.

However, on today’s Nine til Noon Show, IPU President Tom Murray told Greg Hughes that there are outstanding issues, particularly in terms of payment.

He says this has the potential to revolutionise health care provision……….