Ards Forest Park is the 10th most visited forest park in Ireland.

45,195 people visited the park last year.

Rossmore Forest Park in Co Monaghan recorded 357,834 visitors in 2023 making it the most popular non-ticketed Coillte Park.

Minister Heather Humphreys announced almost €119,000 in funding for forest Parks in Donegal today to deliver recreation facilities on Coillte lands including walking trails, carparks and toilet facilities.