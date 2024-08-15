ATU Student’s Union warns of student renter scams

The Atlantic Technological University Student’s Union is urging students to be vigilant of renter scams as it warns hundreds of students are targeted every year.

The group is advising students to inspect the potential property in person, use secure payment methods, ask for a contract, trust your instinct and seek advice from the housing charity Threshold if you are suspicious about a property.

Laura Harmon, Executive Director of the Irish Council for International Students, says the ‘Scamwatch’ campaign in conjunction with Threshold is spreading an important message: