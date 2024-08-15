Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

ATU Student’s Union warns of student renter scams

The Atlantic Technological University Student’s Union is urging students to be vigilant of renter scams as it warns hundreds of students are targeted every year.

The group is advising students to inspect the potential property in person, use secure payment methods, ask for a contract, trust your instinct and seek advice from the housing charity Threshold if you are suspicious about a property.

Laura Harmon, Executive Director of the Irish Council for International Students, says the ‘Scamwatch’ campaign in conjunction with Threshold is spreading an important message:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains the region’s most listened to radio station

15 August 2024
Measles
News, Audio, Top Stories

HJSE concerned at number of measles cases in Donegal

15 August 2024
Photo 2 - Cash seized in Donegal
News, Top Stories

Cash seized in Donegal as part of smuggling and shadow economy operation

15 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains the region’s most listened to radio station

15 August 2024
Measles
News, Audio, Top Stories

HJSE concerned at number of measles cases in Donegal

15 August 2024
Photo 2 - Cash seized in Donegal
News, Top Stories

Cash seized in Donegal as part of smuggling and shadow economy operation

15 August 2024
food response
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Food Response Network issues urgent back to school appeal

15 August 2024
orla flynn
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU President urges government to make a decision on veterinary school bid

15 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube