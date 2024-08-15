Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cash seized in Donegal as part of smuggling and shadow economy operation

Over €390,000 worth of contraband has been seized in Donegal and Dublin.

Operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity were carried out in both locations in recent days.

As part of the operation approximately €57,500, comprising of €42,102 and £13,240 was seized in Donegal by Revenue.

Meanwhile, 37,600 cigarettes of various brands, with an estimated value of €31,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €24,800, cash to the value of €2,935 and a quantity of alcohol were also seized in Dublin.

Both seizures were a result of intelligence led operations with the assistance of Detector Dog Toby.

Two women have been questioned.

Revenue say it suspects the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity. They have been granted a three-month cash detention order.

Revenue officers also seized a large quantity of drugs while examining parcels in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

