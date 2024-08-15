GP identified to take over Ardara Health Centre

It’s been confirmed that a replacement GP has been identified to take over Ardara Health Centre.

There was much concern over the future of the centre after Dr Mireille Sweeney announced in May that she was resigning from her position with August 22nd her last day.

The new GP will comprise the role on August 26th with the NowDoc service operating in the intervening four days from when Dr Sweeney steps down.

Councillor Anthony Molloy says while it has been a long process, it’s welcome news that a GP will be in place in the coming weeks: