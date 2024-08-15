Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

GP identified to take over Ardara Health Centre

It’s been confirmed that a replacement GP has been identified to take over Ardara Health Centre.

There was much concern over the future of the centre after Dr Mireille Sweeney announced in May that she was resigning from her position with August 22nd her last day.

The new GP will comprise the role on August 26th with the NowDoc service operating in the intervening four days from when Dr Sweeney steps down.

Councillor Anthony Molloy says while it has been a long process, it’s welcome news that a GP will be in place in the coming weeks:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing report an indictment of the government’s record on housing – Doherty

15 August 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior doctors are under too much pressure – IMO

15 August 2024
preschool playschool creche
Top Stories, Audio, News

Over 1300 children remain on crèche waiting lists in Donegal

15 August 2024
Lee Price
News, Top Stories

Police seeking unlawfully at large prisoner

15 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing report an indictment of the government’s record on housing – Doherty

15 August 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior doctors are under too much pressure – IMO

15 August 2024
preschool playschool creche
Top Stories, Audio, News

Over 1300 children remain on crèche waiting lists in Donegal

15 August 2024
Lee Price
News, Top Stories

Police seeking unlawfully at large prisoner

15 August 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

GP identified to take over Ardara Health Centre

15 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube