New listenership figures have cemented Highland Radio position as the North West’s most listened to radio station.

The latest JNLR figures show that 77.7% of the population choose Highland Radio on a weekly basis with 55.7%., That constitutes 65,000 of the adult population tuning in everyday.

The station’s market reach, a key indicator for advertisers, remains the highest in the country at 61%.

This means that when people tune in, they listen for longer.