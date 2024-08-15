HJSE concerned at number of measles cases in Donegal

The HSE and the Department of Public Health have expressed concern about the number of cases of Measles which have been diagnosed in Donegal over the past 4 weeks.

Public Health Consultant Dr Anthony Breslin says the overall MMR vaccine uptake in Donegal is 83%, but it needs to be at over 90% to provide full protection to the population and stop the virus spreading.

Those who haven’t had the vaccine are being urged to go to their GP, or use a special community clinic taking place at the Vestry in Letterkenny on this day week.

Dr Breslin says they want to see the Donegal figure increase…………….

Release in full –

The Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, is concerned about the cases of Measles which have been diagnosed in Donegal over the past 4 weeks. Those with Measles infection have not had the MMR vaccine and this is a concern as other unvaccinated people in the area may become infected too.

The overall MMR vaccine uptake in Donegal is 83% however, it needs to be at over 90% to provide full protection to the population and stop the virus spreading.

Earlier this year the HSE advised unimmunised people to get the MMR vaccine from their GP or special community clinics. In Donegal 370 people got the vaccine but more need it.

Dr Anthony Breslin, Public Health Consultant, said “We know that the MMR vaccine uptake is low in parts of Donegal and GPs have being trying to get people vaccinated but we are worried that we will see more cases this autumn as schools go back and people return from their holidays in countries with Measles outbreaks”.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are required for full protection. Children need protection, adults need protection and health care staff also need to ensure that they are vaccinated.

A list of Vaccination Clinics is available here: https://www2.hse.ie/services/mmr-vaccine/vaccination-clinics

All clinics are walk-in or you can book an appointment by visiting: https://www2.hse.ie/services/mmr-vaccine/book-an-appointment

Further information about measles symptoms is available at: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/mmr-vaccine

Remember if you have any symptoms of Measles phone your GP or the hospital before you attend to help prevent the spread of infection to other patients.

The first symptoms of measles are:

cold-like symptoms such as aches and pains, a runny nose, sneezing and a cough

sore, red eyes that may be sensitive to light

a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above (fever)

small grey-white spots in your mouth

loss of appetite

tiredness, irritability and a general lack of energy

You get a measles rash a few days later.