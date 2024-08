Sinn Féin says a new report clearly highlights the number of homes being built is not matching demand.

The Savills Ireland study has found population growth is exceeding housing supply by almost four-to-one.

Savills says that’s 14 per cent higher than the next worst country in the world – which is Spain.

Donegal TD and Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty says the report is another reminder of the government’s housing record……………………