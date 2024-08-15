Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police seeking unlawfully at large prisoner

Police in the North are looking for help in tracing a man they say has breached the conditions of his release from prison.

25 year old Lee Price was convicted in relation to an attempted hijacking following an incident in September 2021.

The PSNI say he is unlawfully at large and is appealing to anyone who’s seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police.

He is described as being around 5 feet 11 inches tall, of medium build, with ginger hair and blue eyes.

Pearse Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing report an indictment of the government’s record on housing – Doherty

15 August 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Junior doctors are under too much pressure – IMO

15 August 2024
preschool playschool creche
Top Stories, Audio, News

Over 1300 children remain on crèche waiting lists in Donegal

15 August 2024
Lee Price
News, Top Stories

Police seeking unlawfully at large prisoner

15 August 2024
Advertisement

