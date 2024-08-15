Police seeking unlawfully at large prisoner

Police in the North are looking for help in tracing a man they say has breached the conditions of his release from prison.

25 year old Lee Price was convicted in relation to an attempted hijacking following an incident in September 2021.

The PSNI say he is unlawfully at large and is appealing to anyone who’s seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him directly but to contact police.

He is described as being around 5 feet 11 inches tall, of medium build, with ginger hair and blue eyes.