Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Dr Joe Kelly, Seamus McDaid and Mary Harte – topics include the proposed increase in the minimum wage and the increase in Donegal families seeking help to clothe and feed their children as schools return:

We hear calls from the family of Denis Donaldson for a judge led inquiry into his murder in Glenties, A listener has a warning about undervaluing the rebuild cost of your home to home insurance providers and we chat to Eamon Harvey, he was Olympian Kelly McGrory’s first coach:

That’s Entertainment with Michael and Fionnuala with a special guest! We review Kneecap and look forward to Summer Sessions: