Update: Man arrested in connection with Inishowen crash

A man in his 20s has been arrested following a crash in Inishowen last night after which three people were hospitalised.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle road traffic collision at Burnfoot at around 9:55pm.

Two men and one woman, all aged in their 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to injuries which Gardai say are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the collision and is currently detained in a Garda Station in Co. Donegal.

Gardai have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

They are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, including anyone who may have video footage, to contact Gardai in Buncrana.

The road remains closed.