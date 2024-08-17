Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Calls for 3D planning to be introduced for Irish cities

3D planning should be introduced for Ireland’s cities, in an effort to develop a long-term vision for urban centres.

That’s according to the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland, who put forward the proposal as part of its pre-budget submission.

It says 3D models would increase engagement and understanding of how new housing could be better integrated into communities and would help to avoid costly adversarial issues.

London, Helsinki and Stockholm are among European cities that already use 3D planning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

image_compare__3d-stadtmodell_1-aspect-ratio-554-305
News, Top Stories

Calls for 3D planning to be introduced for Irish cities

17 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police in the North attend the scene of historic munition discovery

17 August 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Teenager charged in connection with stabbing of Army Chaplain

17 August 2024
mpox
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mpax has capacity to spread rapidly and globally

17 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

image_compare__3d-stadtmodell_1-aspect-ratio-554-305
News, Top Stories

Calls for 3D planning to be introduced for Irish cities

17 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police in the North attend the scene of historic munition discovery

17 August 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Teenager charged in connection with stabbing of Army Chaplain

17 August 2024
mpox
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mpax has capacity to spread rapidly and globally

17 August 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Army Chaplain injured in Galway stabbing remains in a serious condition

17 August 2024
farm famers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann warned that water charge increases could lead to farm closures

17 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube