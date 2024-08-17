Calls for 3D planning to be introduced for Irish cities

3D planning should be introduced for Ireland’s cities, in an effort to develop a long-term vision for urban centres.

That’s according to the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland, who put forward the proposal as part of its pre-budget submission.

It says 3D models would increase engagement and understanding of how new housing could be better integrated into communities and would help to avoid costly adversarial issues.

London, Helsinki and Stockholm are among European cities that already use 3D planning.