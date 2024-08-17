Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 17 August

Donegal GAA – Saturday 17th August
Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship
Killybegs 1-10 – 1-12 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Kilcar 1-16 – 0-09 St Naul’s
Gaoth Dobhair 1-14 – 0-05 Glenfin
Downings 0-06 – 3-08 Four Masters
Dungloe 1-12 – 1-08 Aodh Ruadh BS
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Naomh Muire LR 2-16 – 1-13 Fanad Gaels
Milford 0-15 – 1-06 Letterkenny Gaels
Burt 0-05 – 0-10 Red Hughs
Junior Championship
Naomh Ultan 4-12 – 2-08 N Pádraig Muff
Carndonagh 3-24 – 0-09 Naomh Colmcille
Convoy V Robert Emmets was postponed