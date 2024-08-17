Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Club Championship Results – Saturday 17 August


Donegal GAA – Saturday 17th August

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship

Killybegs 1-10 – 1-12 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Kilcar 1-16 – 0-09 St Naul’s

Gaoth Dobhair 1-14 – 0-05 Glenfin

Downings 0-06 – 3-08 Four Masters

Dungloe 1-12 – 1-08 Aodh Ruadh BS

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

Naomh Muire LR 2-16 – 1-13 Fanad Gaels

Milford 0-15 – 1-06 Letterkenny Gaels

Burt 0-05 – 0-10 Red Hughs

Junior Championship

Naomh Ultan 4-12 – 2-08 N Pádraig Muff

Carndonagh 3-24 – 0-09 Naomh Colmcille

Convoy V Robert Emmets was postponed

Top Stories

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh calls for Government to build elective hospitals

17 August 2024
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents on Gola Island without water

17 August 2024
image_compare__3d-stadtmodell_1-aspect-ratio-554-305
News, Top Stories

Calls for 3D planning to be introduced for Irish cities

17 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police in the North attend the scene of historic munition discovery

17 August 2024
