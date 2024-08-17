Donegal U16s claim Buncrana Shield after victory over Dublin

The Donegal GAA U16 football team won the Buncrana Shield today, beating Dublin 2-12 to 0-5.
The county’s U15 team were also victorious today – they defeated Down on a score-line of 3-10 to 1-10 in the Brian McLarnon Shield Final.
