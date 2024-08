There are calls for Government to build more elective hospitals to meet increasing demand for non-emergency health services in the country.

It comes as private health insurance provider Laya Healthcare announced a price increase of 6.5 per cent from October, citing a “sustained acceleration” in demand.

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Health, David Cullinane, says the provision of adequate health services would lessen the need for people to take out pricey private health insurance.