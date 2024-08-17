Kelly McGrory returns to Donegal Town after memorable Paris Olympics

Tir Conaill AC athlete Kelly McGrory returned home from the Olympics in Paris last night.

The homecoming event was held at McGrory’s old school, Abbey Vocational, as she was met by a crowd of people to congratulate her on a memorable Olympic Games.

Kelly ran in the heat of the Women’s 4 x 400M Relay and helped the team progress to the final of that event. It was a fourth-placed finish for Team Ireland and they were so close to winning a medal.

Highland Radio’s Ciaran Cannon spoke to McGrory at the event in Donegal Town last night…

Ciaran also caught up with Eamon Harvey, a coach at Tir Conaill AC that has been pivotal in Kelly’s development into an Olympian…

Thomas Barr, a member of the Team Ireland Mixed Relay team, also spoke to Ciaran at the event. Barr is the boyfriend of Kelly McGrory…