Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Kelly McGrory returns to Donegal Town after memorable Paris Olympics

Thomas Barr, Eamon Harvey and Kelly McGrory at last night’s homecoming event

Tir Conaill AC athlete Kelly McGrory returned home from the Olympics in Paris last night.

The homecoming event was held at McGrory’s old school, Abbey Vocational, as she was met by a crowd of people to congratulate her on a memorable Olympic Games.

Kelly ran in the heat of the Women’s 4 x 400M Relay and helped the team progress to the final of that event. It was a fourth-placed finish for Team Ireland and they were so close to winning a medal.

Highland Radio’s Ciaran Cannon spoke to McGrory at the event in Donegal Town last night…

 

Ciaran also caught up with Eamon Harvey, a coach at Tir Conaill AC that has been pivotal in Kelly’s development into an Olympian…

 

Thomas Barr, a member of the Team Ireland Mixed Relay team, also spoke to Ciaran at the event. Barr is the boyfriend of Kelly McGrory…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh calls for Government to build elective hospitals

17 August 2024
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents on Gola Island without water

17 August 2024
image_compare__3d-stadtmodell_1-aspect-ratio-554-305
News, Top Stories

Calls for 3D planning to be introduced for Irish cities

17 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police in the North attend the scene of historic munition discovery

17 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh calls for Government to build elective hospitals

17 August 2024
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents on Gola Island without water

17 August 2024
image_compare__3d-stadtmodell_1-aspect-ratio-554-305
News, Top Stories

Calls for 3D planning to be introduced for Irish cities

17 August 2024
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Police in the North attend the scene of historic munition discovery

17 August 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Teenager charged in connection with stabbing of Army Chaplain

17 August 2024
mpox
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mpax has capacity to spread rapidly and globally

17 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube