Martin Holmes pays tribute to passing of Derry City legend Jim McLaughlin

Jim McLaughlin (Photo: Derry Journal)

Former Derry City manager and League Of Ireland legend Jim McLaughlin passed away earlier this week.

Jim won a record eight League of Ireland titles as Manager with Derry City, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, and Shelbourne as well as six FAI Cups.

He steered Derry City to their famous domestic treble in 1989.

As a player, Jim also won an FAI Cup with Dundalk in a glittering career across Irish football.

Martin Holmes joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Saturday Sport this evening and paid tribute to a true legend of Irish football…

