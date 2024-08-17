NIFL: Dundela snatch last-gasp equaliser at Institute

Institute have started the new NIFL Championship season with two consecutive draws after Dundela left it late to snatch a point at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

Michael Harris had ‘stute 1-0 to the good at the interval and it stayed that way until beyond the 70th minute when this match really kicked into life.

After a Dundela equaliser on 71 minutes, Mikhail Kennedy put Institute back in front with less than 10 minutes on the clock and it looked like they would hold on for all three points.

A late, late McClellan strike for Dundela deep into injury time made it 2-2 and the spoils would be shared.