Team Ireland’s Rachael Darragh receives rapturous homecoming after Olympic debut

Raphoe’s latest Olympian Rachael Darragh received a warm welcome at her homecoming event yesterday evening.

The badminton star, who is the niece of three-time Olympian Chloe Magee, was greeted by hundreds of well-wishers at the Raphoe Badminton Club.

Darragh competed in two matches during her Olympic debut in Paris – the first was against a European bronze-medallist and the second was a clash with a former Olympic Champion.

Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher caught up with Rachael at the event last night…

 

Mark also spoke with Chloe Magee who was brimming with pride over what her niece has achieved already in her career…

 

Rachael Darragh with Highland’s Mark Gallagher last night
Supporters from Sligo Badminton Club

A young Rachael Darragh fan
Three-time Olympian Chloe Magee making a speech at last night’s homecoming
The family photo
Crowds outside Raphoe Badminton Club welcoming Rachael home

 

 

 

 

