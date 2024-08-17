Three Donegal companies present at the “Taste of Ireland” initiative in Glasgow

Donegal was promoted to more than 35 top Scottish tour operators and travel agents this week at a Tourism Ireland networking event.

Three Donegal companies took part in the “Taste of Ireland” initiative in Glasgow.

Three local companies ; Magee of Donegal, Oakfield Park and The Crolly Distillery took part in the Glasgow event, which involved making presentations to and networking with the Scottish travel professionals in attendance.

Tourism Ireland says the event provided a valuable opportunity for the agency and its partners to remind the Scottish travel professionals about the many great things for their clients to see and do in Donegal and across Ireland, including excellent food and drink experiences, rich heritage and superb visitor attractions.

Acknowledging the close links between Scotland and Donegal, Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain says it’s important that a large number of key Scottish travel professionals came to the event, and expressed hope that they will connect with the businesses that presented, helping their visitor numbers to increase.

Picture -Ann Marie Murphy, Fáilte Ireland; football legend Packie Bonner; Martina Kennedy, Magee of Donegal; Tony Mulhern and Catherine Nic Grianna, both The Crolly Distillery; Linda Duncan, Tourism Ireland; and David Fisher, Oakfield Park, at Tourism Ireland’s ‘A Taste of Ireland Networking Event’ in Glasgow.