The government has been warned that any move by Uisce Éireann to increase water charges for farmers or businesses could see the further closure of small family businesses and the strong movement away from farming.

A survey conducted by the IFA shows the proposed increase ranges between 26 per cent to 84 per cent depending on consumption due to the changes in the Band One Charges.

Independent TD Sean Canney said any increase will have a serious negative impact on rural Ireland.