Winners galore for Donegal jockeys

It’s been a good afternoon so far for Donegal jockeys.

Dylan Browne McMonagle is continuing his good form of late – he is in action at Deauville in France.

Browne McMonagle has had 2 winners so far today as he was on board the JP O’Brian trained “Apples and Bananas” in the 12:58 race.

He also won the 2:50 race on board trainer Ollie Sangster’s horse “Simmering” as the 7/5 favourite.

Meanwhile, Oisin Orr was in the winner’s circle at Ripon this afternoon.

He rode the Richard Fahey trained “Dare To Hope” to victory in the William Hill Great Saint Wilfrid Handicap at 20 past 3.

Orr went off in that one as the 9/2 favourite.

Finally, there was a win for Brandon Wilkie in Doncaster. He rode “Liberty Coach” to victory in the Apprentice Handicap just before 2 o clock.