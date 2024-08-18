400 houses evacuated in Co. Down following discovery of suspected World War II bomb

The PSNI have evacuated a large number of houses today as they continue a clearance operation following the discovery of a suspected World War Two bomb in County Down.

A police cordon remains in place in Newtownards this afternoon and the clearance operation is expected to take a number of days.

The ongoing public safety operation is the Rivenwood area of Newtownards and over 400 homes have been affected by this operation.

This is a significant number of properties, and the PSNI have thanked residents for their patience and understanding.

The Police also anticipate at this stage that the operation will continue for a number of days.

A police cordon is in place and motorists are advised to continue to avoid the area.