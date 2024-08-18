Boxing: Raphoe’s Jack McElroy through to National U18 Semi Final

Raphoe’s 63.5 kilo fighter Jack Mc Elroy had a convincing points win over Armagh’s Jake Daly at the quarter final stages of the National U18 Boxing Championships on Friday night.

McElroy will now share the canvas with Portlaoise hot-shot Louis Griffin in the semi-final next Friday evening.

The winner will be back in action again in Saturdays final at the National Stadium in Dublin.

In other news, the Donegal boxing awards night for the 2023-2024 season will take place on Saturday 21st September in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny with dinner at 7-30.

The meal will be followed by presentation of awards, dancing and as always many special guests from the boxing world will be in attendance.

Tickets are priced at €35 and everyone is welcome.