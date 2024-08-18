Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Boxing: Raphoe’s Jack McElroy through to National U18 Semi Final

Raphoe’s 63.5 kilo fighter Jack Mc Elroy had a convincing points win over Armagh’s Jake Daly at the quarter final stages of the National U18 Boxing Championships on Friday night.

McElroy will now share the canvas with Portlaoise hot-shot Louis Griffin in the semi-final next Friday evening.

The winner will be back in action again in Saturdays final at the National Stadium in Dublin.

In other news, the Donegal boxing awards night for the 2023-2024 season will take place on Saturday 21st September in the Radisson Hotel Letterkenny with dinner at 7-30.

The meal will be followed by presentation of awards, dancing and as always many special guests from the boxing world will be in attendance.

Tickets are priced at €35 and everyone is welcome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Man (20s) dies in Kerry collision

18 August 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

400 houses evacuated in Co. Down following discovery of suspected World War II bomb

18 August 2024
CBD hemp oil, Hand holding bottle of Cannabis oil in pipette
Top Stories, News

Teenager arrested and €180,000 worth of THC oil seized in Louth

18 August 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Housing Minister to see impact of defective blocks in Donegal

18 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Man (20s) dies in Kerry collision

18 August 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

400 houses evacuated in Co. Down following discovery of suspected World War II bomb

18 August 2024
CBD hemp oil, Hand holding bottle of Cannabis oil in pipette
Top Stories, News

Teenager arrested and €180,000 worth of THC oil seized in Louth

18 August 2024
darragh o'brien dail bill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Housing Minister to see impact of defective blocks in Donegal

18 August 2024
Close-up view of unrecognizable man counting money. Horizontal composition. Studio shot. Image developed from RAW format.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposed increase in minimum wage could cost medium-size businesses more than €30,000

18 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

On-the-run murderer apprehended by police

18 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube