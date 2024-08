The draw for Round 3 of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship took place this evening.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke to former St.Eunan’s manager Brendan Kilcoyne as he reacted to the draw…

The draw in full:

St.Nauls v Killybegs

Four Masters v Glenswilly

Cloughaneely v Downings

Glenfin v Kilcar

St.Eunan’s v Gweedore

St.Michaels v Dungloe

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon v Ardara

Sean MacCumhaills v Naomh Conaill