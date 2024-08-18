Glenswilly see off stern Cloughaneely test to go two from two in the Senior Championship

Glenswilly have made it two wins from their opening two games in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship.

The Glen men overcame the challenge of Cloughaneely on a score-line of 0-14 to 2-06 this afternoon.

Two first half goals for Cloughaneely kept them in the contest until the end but ultimately Glenswilly kept the scoreboard ticking and ran out worthy winners.

Ryan Ferry has the full time report for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

In the other 2:30pm game today, St. Michaels had a big win over Ardara.

It finished 4-11 to 1-10 in favour of St. Michaels.