Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin secured victory in the Ulster Rally this weekend.

The pair, driving their Ford Fiesta, finished 15.4 seconds quicker than Donegal International Rally winners Callum Devine and Noel 0’Sullivan in their Skoda Fabia.

The Citreon C3 of Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes made up the rest of the top 3, finishing almost 2 minutes behind the rally winners.