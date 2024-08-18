Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RNLI issue advice for stand-up paddle board beginners

The RNLI have issued advice for stand-up paddle board beginners.

It  is one of the fastest growing water sport and, last year, 22 paddleboarders were saved by the RNLI in Ireland and the UK.

The RNLI has seen an increase in the number of call outs for people who are getting into difficulty on stand-up paddling boards.

They have the following advice for SUP beginners

1. Always wear a buoyancy aid

2. Wear the correct leash

3. Tell someone where you are going

4. Carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch

5. Check the Weather and Avoid offshore winds

The best way to learn and enhance time on the water is to have a lesson.

This will help to learn the right techniques including tips to help you get back on the board and develop your skills and knowledge of how to understand the environment such as wind and tidal information.

455733255_910561657775127_2711186998669075559_n
News, Top Stories

RNLI issue advice for stand-up paddle board beginners

18 August 2024
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fresh calls for Government to build elective hospitals

17 August 2024
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents on Gola Island without water

17 August 2024
image_compare__3d-stadtmodell_1-aspect-ratio-554-305
News, Top Stories

Calls for 3D planning to be introduced for Irish cities

17 August 2024
