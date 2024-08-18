RNLI issue advice for stand-up paddle board beginners

The RNLI have issued advice for stand-up paddle board beginners.

It is one of the fastest growing water sport and, last year, 22 paddleboarders were saved by the RNLI in Ireland and the UK.

The RNLI has seen an increase in the number of call outs for people who are getting into difficulty on stand-up paddling boards.

They have the following advice for SUP beginners

1. Always wear a buoyancy aid

2. Wear the correct leash

3. Tell someone where you are going

4. Carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch

5. Check the Weather and Avoid offshore winds

The best way to learn and enhance time on the water is to have a lesson.

This will help to learn the right techniques including tips to help you get back on the board and develop your skills and knowledge of how to understand the environment such as wind and tidal information.