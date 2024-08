St.Eunan’s have beaten reigning champions Glenties 1-13 to 0-10 in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship this evening.

A Niall O’Donnell goal in the second half along with a string of fine points from the county star made a huge difference in today’s encounter.

It’s now two wins from two for the Letterkenny side as they overcame the challenge of Kilcar last weekend.

With the full time report, here’s Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne…