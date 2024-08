A teenage boy has been arrested and suspected THC oil has been seized following an operation by Gardaí in County Louth.

Officers attended the scene in Dundalk following reports of an incident involving a teenager.

The boy left the scene and subsequently apprehended by Gardaí, who then seized around 7 litres of suspected THC oil with a value of €181,000.

The teenager has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.