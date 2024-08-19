Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for greater enforcement of hedge cutting in Donegal

There have been calls for greater enforcement on hedge cutting in Donegal.

A Glenties councillor was notified of a particular case where a road user had a close collision on his way back to Gortahork from Magheroarty on the bridge at the R257, claiming the overgrown hedges have made it very difficult for drivers to clear corners.

Councillor Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says he has called on the Council numerous times to communicate with landowners to fix the issue but says the current system isn’t working.

He says the situation is dangerous for both local residents and visitors to the county.

