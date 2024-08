Five men are due in court today following a disturbance at a Letterkenny church yesterday morning.

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents that occurred at the Church of the Irish Martyrs at around 11.30am.

The five men, aged in their 60s and 30s, were arrested in relation to the public order offences and weapons were seized at the scene.

The men are due to appear at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court before Judge Ciaran Liddy today.