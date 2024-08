A Letterkenny Councillor has hit out after fly tipping in a scenic area outside Letterkenny.

Household rubbish including tins, cans and glass jars was discovered dumped at Gartan Lake in recent days.

The rubbish has since been removed by Donegal County Council.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly has asked whoever was responsible to rethink their actions in the future.

He says illegal dumping is unacceptable, particularly in an area that is used regularly by locals and tourists: