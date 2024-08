A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Co Derry.

The woman, in her 50s was found unresponsive at her home in the Ashgrove Park area of Magherafelt yesterday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, in his 40s was arrested in connection with the investigation into the woman’s death and remains in custody at this time.

A post mortem examination on the woman’s body is expected to be carried out tomorrow.