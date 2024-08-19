Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man charged in connection with Burnfoot crash

A man has been charged in connection with a crash in Burnfoot last week after which three people were hospitalised.

Gardai say investigations are continuing.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 9:55pm on Thursday night last.

Two men and one woman, all aged in their 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to injuries which Gardai at the time said were not believed to be life-threatening.

The man in his 20s was arrested following the collision and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Buncrana District Court at a later date.

Gardai have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

