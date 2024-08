Latest figures show claims totalling over €1.7 million for trips and falls was paid out by Donegal County Council in 2023.

Figures from the Irish Independent show that 97 people were paid in compensation for public liability claims last year.

In total €54 million was paid out by councils across Ireland, with the majority relating to slips and falls on footpaths.

The number of claims settled by local authorities last year was 3,542 compared to 2,693 in the previous year, a 31.7pc increase.