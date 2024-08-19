Parishioners left terrified after disturbance at Letterkenny Church

Parishioners were left terrified after a disturbance at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny yesterday.

A group of men aged from their 30s to 60s were arrested at the scene after the disturbance broke out outside the Church and in the porch area .

Five men are due before Letterkenny District Court this afternoon while one man has been released without charge pending a file to the DPP.

A number of weapons were seized at the scene

Local parishioner Evelyn told the Nine til Noon Show that the congregation were advised by Gardai to remain in the Church at the end of the service: