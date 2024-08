Police in Derry are investigating a possible sectarian hate crime.

Shortly after 10:40pm last night, police received a report of a possible ongoing burglary in the area involving a number of males.

Upon arriving at the scene, Police noted damage to a door of a property and graffiti in the vicinity.

Two 16 year olds were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

One remains in custody while the other has been released on bail.